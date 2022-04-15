James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. 26,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

