Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:JWSM opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.