Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:JWSM opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
