Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 14,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 18,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$19.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

