JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after buying an additional 644,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,278 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after purchasing an additional 368,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

