Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

