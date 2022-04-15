Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.80 ($4.13) to €3.90 ($4.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.94 ($4.28).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

