Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Horizon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

FHN opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

