Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.71 ($39.91).

EPA:RNO opened at €22.23 ($24.16) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a one year high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.19.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

