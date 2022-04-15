Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.