Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

Shares of CME stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.73. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

