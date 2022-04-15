JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $245,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

NYSE PMX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 76,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,662. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

