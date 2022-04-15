JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 36,197.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $75.20.

