JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $9.46 on Friday, hitting $436.75. 1,522,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $439.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.