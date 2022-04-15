JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $9.46 on Friday, hitting $436.75. 1,522,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $439.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

