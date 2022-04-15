JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,468. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

