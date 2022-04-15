JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $181.16. 2,667,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

