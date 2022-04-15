JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 337.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,952. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

