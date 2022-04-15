JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

EOG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.94. 3,332,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

