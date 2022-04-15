JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 188 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

BR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.