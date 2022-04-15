JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 215,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,075. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

