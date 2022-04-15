JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

