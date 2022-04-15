JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 40.59. 328,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,801,920. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 50.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 85.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

