JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 853,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.67 and a 200 day moving average of $297.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

