JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.06. 2,129,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.50 and a 200-day moving average of $275.60. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

