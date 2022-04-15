JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,499,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.