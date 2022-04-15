JOE Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. JOE has a total market cap of $259.22 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 216,477,541 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

