John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 382,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.00. 450,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

