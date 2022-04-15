John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00.

On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

