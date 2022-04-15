Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

