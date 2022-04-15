Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 138.5% in March

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWEL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 24,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,245. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

