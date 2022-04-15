JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €34.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.50) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.26).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €34.09 ($37.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.93. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.