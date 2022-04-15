JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a one year high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

