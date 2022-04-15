JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Navient by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

