JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jennifer Piepszak Sells 4,668 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.12. 18,510,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

