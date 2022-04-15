JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

