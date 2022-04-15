JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

