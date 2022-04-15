JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $49.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.