JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.43) to GBX 1,961 ($25.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,880.93 ($24.51).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($16.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,478.68. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

