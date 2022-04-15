Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juggernaut Exploration (JUGRF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.