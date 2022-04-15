Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

