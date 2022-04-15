Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 47,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,674. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

