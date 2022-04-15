Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

