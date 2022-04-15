Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

