K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 1.9%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.32). 103,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 65,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.39) target price on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.42 million and a PE ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

In other news, insider Anthony John Ford acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,838.15).

About K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

