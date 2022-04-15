Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $9.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

