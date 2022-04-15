Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Blackstone by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. 2,624,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

