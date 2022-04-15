Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.66. 1,772,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

