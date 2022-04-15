Kalos Management Inc. Buys 631 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.40. 3,310,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,379. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

