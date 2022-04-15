Kalos Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,050. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $364.27 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $543.60 and a 200 day moving average of $522.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.57.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.