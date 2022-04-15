Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.26. 5,198,833 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

