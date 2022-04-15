Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,707 shares of company stock valued at $63,992,735 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

Shares of NET traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

